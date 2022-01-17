POLL: Texas ranked No. 23, Baylor slides after 2 straight home losses

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns dropped two spots to No. 23 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after going 1-1 last week in games against Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Texas comfortably cruised to a Red River Showdown win against Oklahoma before turning over the ball too many times in a loss at Iowa State over the weekend. This week, Texas hosts Kansas State and Oklahoma State at the Frank Erwin Center.

The biggest shakeup came at the top of the poll after Baylor lost back-to-back home games, ending the Bears’ run as the No. 1 team in the country. Baylor surprisingly lost to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State as big favorites. No. 5 Baylor is on the road this week with back-to-back games at West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Five Big 12 teams are in this week’s poll with Kansas moving up to No. 7. Iowa State and Texas Tech are ranked No. 15 and No. 18.

Texas A&M, Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU are in the receiving votes category of the poll.

AP Poll – Jan. 17

1. Gonzaga (25)14-214862
2. Auburn (36)16-114824
3. Arizona14-113206
4. Purdue14-212557
5. Baylor15-212381
6. Duke14-212058
7. Kansas14-211929
8. Wisconsin14-2105613
9. UCLA11-210413
10. Houston15-2103611
11. Villanova13-490814
12. Kentucky14-380418
13. LSU15-273812
14. Michigan St.14-368110
15. Iowa St.14-366515
16. Southern Cal14-26185
17. Illinois13-352125
18. Texas Tech13-450919
19. Ohio St.11-446516
20. Xavier13-342717
21. Providence14-235023
22. Loyola Chicago13-2193
23. Texas13-418521
24. Tennessee11-59822
25. UConn11-473

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.

