POLL: Texas ranked No. 23, Baylor slides after 2 straight home losses

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns dropped two spots to No. 23 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after going 1-1 last week in games against Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Texas comfortably cruised to a Red River Showdown win against Oklahoma before turning over the ball too many times in a loss at Iowa State over the weekend. This week, Texas hosts Kansas State and Oklahoma State at the Frank Erwin Center.

The biggest shakeup came at the top of the poll after Baylor lost back-to-back home games, ending the Bears’ run as the No. 1 team in the country. Baylor surprisingly lost to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State as big favorites. No. 5 Baylor is on the road this week with back-to-back games at West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Five Big 12 teams are in this week’s poll with Kansas moving up to No. 7. Iowa State and Texas Tech are ranked No. 15 and No. 18.

Texas A&M, Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU are in the receiving votes category of the poll.

AP Poll – Jan. 17

1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1486 2 2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1482 4 3. Arizona 14-1 1320 6 4. Purdue 14-2 1255 7 5. Baylor 15-2 1238 1 6. Duke 14-2 1205 8 7. Kansas 14-2 1192 9 8. Wisconsin 14-2 1056 13 9. UCLA 11-2 1041 3 10. Houston 15-2 1036 11 11. Villanova 13-4 908 14 12. Kentucky 14-3 804 18 13. LSU 15-2 738 12 14. Michigan St. 14-3 681 10 15. Iowa St. 14-3 665 15 16. Southern Cal 14-2 618 5 17. Illinois 13-3 521 25 18. Texas Tech 13-4 509 19 19. Ohio St. 11-4 465 16 20. Xavier 13-3 427 17 21. Providence 14-2 350 23 22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 – 23. Texas 13-4 185 21 24. Tennessee 11-5 98 22 25. UConn 11-4 73 –

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.