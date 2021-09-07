POLL: Texas Longhorns up to No. 15 in latest AP rankings, Aggies hit top 5

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns (1-0) are No. 15 in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls Tuesday, moving up six spots before this weekend’s road game at Arkansas.

The Longhorns defeated No. 23 Louisiana 38-18 in the season opener, one of five ranked matchups during the week one schedule of college football. Louisiana dropped out of the Top 25 after the loss. Redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card threw two touchdowns in his debut. Sophomore Bijan Robinson gained 176 total yards.

Following a 10-3 win over Clemson, Georgia moved to No. 2 in the latest rankings right behind No. 1 Alabama. Clemson is No. 6.

No. 4 Oklahoma survived a furious Tulane rally in Norman and dropped two spots in this week’s poll. Iowa State also fell two places to No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll after a close win over Northern Iowa at home.

Texas A&M moved up one spot to No. 5 after a win over Kent State. The Aggies travel to Denver for a road game against Colorado this weekend.

This will be Texas’ first game at Arkansas in 17 years. In 2004, an early Longhorns touchdown set the tone as Texas escaped Fayetteville with a 22-20 win.

The last meeting between the Longhorns and Razorbacks was the Texas Bowl beatdown in 2014 — when Arkansas crushed Charlie Strong’s Texas 31-7. This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs over the last two decades.

Arkansas Athletics announced Saturday’s 6 p.m. game against Texas is a sellout, Arkansas’ first since 2017.

Top 25 AP Poll (Week of Sept. 6)

1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 1 2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 5 3. Ohio St. 1-0 1437 4 4. Oklahoma 1-0 1374 2 5. Texas A&M 1-0 1288 6 6. Clemson 0-1 1231 3 7. Cincinnati 1-0 1136 8 8. Notre Dame 1-0 1070 9 9. Iowa St. 1-0 1045 7 10. Iowa 1-0 942 18 11. Penn St. 1-0 908 19 12. Oregon 1-0 883 11 13. Florida 1-0 842 13 14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15 15. Texas 1-0 683 21 16. UCLA 2-0 668 – 17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 22 18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12 19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 – 20. Mississippi 1-0 335 – 21. Utah 1-0 334 24 22. Miami 0-1 229 14 23. Arizona St. 1-0 222 25 24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10 25. Auburn 1-0 83 –

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.