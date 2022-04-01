After a 5-7 campaign in 2021, the Texas Longhorns enter spring practice in 2022 with a not a lot of things settled, but some energy and optimism.

“Practice [has] obviously been way better, the energy of all the team,” said Texas Junior Running Back Bijan Robinson. “Just how we operate, how we focus. Even just us wanting to be there, you can tell we just want to be there and just compete against each other.”

Steve Sarkisian’s first year at the helm of Texas football did not end with much momentum as the Longhorns lost six of their last seven games. Entering year two under Sarkisian and his system, there is a new sense of comfort.

“You don’t have to learn a playbook no more,” said Longhorns Senior Defensive Lineman Keondre Coburn. “You still do, there’s still certain plays so I think you can add more to it. You could work on the plays you had last year and feel like we went through a whole year with that playbook…We feel like a vet to the playbook.”

A ton of focus around Spring practice has been on the quarterback transfer from Ohio State Quinn Ewers. The former top recruit is expected to compete against returning gunslinger Hudson Card. With a lot of pressure around Ewers, his coach hasn’t seen it get to him.

“I don’t feel like this is a guy pressing to become the man here,” said Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian. “Or a guy who is too cool for school. Whether he’s running with the twos or the ones. He’s just putting in work.”

Coach Sarkisian added that things will change throughout the offseason but the defense has a lot more depth than the offense right now. The spring game for the Longhorns will be April 23.