AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas head coach David Pierce said he was embarrassed following Oklahoma’s 3-game sweep in Austin, and that in turn caused the Texas Longhorns to fall out of all four national college baseball polls released Monday.

Texas fell to 8-7 in Big 12 Conference play after three losses to the Sooners, who entered the series 4-8 in conference play and 19-19 overall. Previously ranked No. 14 in both the D1Baseball.com, Baseball America and USA Today Coaches polls, along with a No. 12 ranking by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the Longhorns are no longer considered part of the best 25 teams in college baseball for now.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“It’s not because just because it was against the University of Oklahoma, but you know, we were embarrassingly bad,” Pierce said after the third game of the series, which was the second game of a doubleheader April 22. The schools played two games that day because of the threat of rain April 23, which ended up not happening.

Oklahoma topped Texas 2-1 in the series opener on Friday and then 9-6 and 6-4 on Saturday. Texas pitching issued 20 walks during the series, but unlike the series against Baylor, couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome the free bases they gave out.

“Until we solve that problem, if we don’t get better on the mound, we’re all working uphill offensively and defensively,” Pierce said. “And that’s a strain on our position players. Then, people start worrying about other people’s jobs. That’s the key right now. Can these guys be mature enough and can we stay locked in enough to make a turnaround?”

Up until the OU series, Pierce said the team was “pretty darn good.” But the nature of baseball is how well a player or team responds after the next failure, and Pierce said he and the coaching staff take just as much responsibility for what happened as anyone.

“This game will absolutely humiliate you, and anyone who doesn’t understand that, when you drop your guard for any amount of time, this is what happens,” Pierce said. “I’m not saying they dropped their guard, but they didn’t play well enough to win and we didn’t coach well enough to win. We got outcoached, we got outplayed.”

Texas plays Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then travels to Fort Worth to take on TCU in a 3-game series beginning Friday.