‘Opponents do not respect us’: Longhorns looking to earn it on the field, fight complacency at TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite coming off back-to-back wins, including a 70-point explosion against Texas Tech to open Big 12 play, Steve Sarkisian is making sure his Longhorns don’t get too comfortable.

“Complacency really is kind of left at the front door, as it pertains to our building,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve got no room to be complacent with anything that we’re doing right now.”

On Saturday, Texas takes on TCU to open a tough three-game stretch that also includes Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

“We’ve got so much to go out and prove,” Sarkisian said. “We have so much respect that we need to earn. Because I really believe this, I think right now, when we take the field a lot of our opponents do not respect us. So we have to earn their respect. We earned their respect in our style of play, in our execution, in our physicality.”

TCU has dominated Texas since joining the Big 12, going 7-2 against the Longhorns since 2012. In four trips to Fort Worth since then, the Longhorns have just one win – a 30-7 decision in 2013.

The good news for Sarkisian, though, is that he’s starting to see the team buy into his vision for the program.

“There’s a good amount of energy amongst the team,” Sarkisian said. “I think that they’re recognizing that our coaches are going to continue to be demanding of things that we’re trying to work on and get better at, regardless if we won or lost or whatever happened the week before. I think the players have responded to that style and have come out and practiced really well again. I’ve been proud of them.”

That was a point of concern for Sarkisian, who thought the team might have relaxed a bit in practice after a convincing win over Louisiana-Lafayette before getting blown out by Arkansas in Week 2.

“This is kind of three weeks now of really laying a foundation of the way we want to work day in and day out throughout the week to get ourselves prepared to perform.”