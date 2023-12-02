AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Big 12 Conference era is just about finished for the Texas Longhorns, and they’re looking to go out with one more big win Saturday.

The Longhorns, No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, take on No. 19 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington with a potential playoff berth on the line. Texas needs some help for the CFP committee to even consider putting them in one of the top four spots, but there’s a path if they’re able to accomplish what they set out to do at the beginning of the year.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said he’s proud of what the team has accomplished so far — beating Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa and going 11-1 this season to get a shot in the Big 12 title game — but he’s not satisfied.

“The fact that we have this opportunity to play for a championship, I’m happy for our players and staff because I know how much work they’ve put in to get here, but I’m not satisfied yet,” Sarkisian said. “If we’re fortunate enough to find a way to win, I’ll take a moment for a deep breath and be satisfied.”

It’s strength against strength in this matchup — Texas’ stout run defense and the nation’s leading rusher, Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II. The Longhorns are No. 4 in the FBS allowing 85 rushing yards per game and Gordon has racked up 1,580 rushing yards to lead the country. Gordon was named the Big 12 offensive player of the year while Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat was tabbed the defensive player of the year.

Live updates

10:38 4Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Keilan Robinson scoots into the end zone from 11 yards for his 2nd TD of the game. PAT good. 15 plays, 88 yards, 6:47. Longhorns 49, Cowboys 14

13:13 4Q: Xavier Worthy is down on the sideline after a tackle just short of the line to gain on 3rd-and-11. Grabbed his ankle and looked to be in some pain. He has 6 catches for 86 yards today/ He was helped to the locker room and it doesn’t appear he’ll return

End 3Q: Texas 42, Oklahoma State 14. Longhorns have it second-and-10 from their own 23-yard line to start the 4Q. Ewers trotted back on the field after Maalik Murphy came in for a play to hand the ball off. Ewers appears to be OK.

0:51 3Q: Now Ewers is down after that 10-yard scramble. Looked like he fell awkwardly as he landed out of bounds. Trey Rucker had Ewers lined up for a big hit but Ewers ducked under it.

3:33 3Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Keilan Robinson rips off a 57-yard run for a TD as he tiptoes down the sideline. 6 plays, 79 yards, 3:07. PAT good. Longhorns 42, Cowboys 14

10:24 3Q: Ewers dropped for 7-yard loss by Nathan Latu for OKST’s first sack of the game. Longhorns have to punt for the first time

15:00 3Q: Derek Williams is ejected from the game after officials determined it was targeting on a blind side block during the kick return. Big loss for the back end of the Longhorns’ defense. He’s out for the 1st half of the next game as well. Texas starts at OSU 13-yard line

Halftime: Texas 35, Oklahoma State 14. Texas with 422 yards of offense with 354 coming from Ewers through the air. Texas 5-8 on 3rd down with 19 first downs and averaging 9 yards per play.

Bert Auburn’s streak of 19 consecutive made field goals stays there as he hooks the 44-yard attempt left. OKST takes over with 0:26 left. Texas will get the ball to start the 2nd half.

1:30 2Q: Anthony Hill Jr. pops the ball out after the catch and Ethan Burke is in the right place at the right time to jump on it. Texas takes over on the OKST 47-yard line.

2:11 2Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Ewers becomes the 1st QB to throw 4 TDs in a half of a Big 12 title game with that 8-yarder to Jaydon Blue. That also ties the Big 12 title game record for most TD passes in a game. PAT good. 10 plays, 82 yards, 3:34. Longhorns 35, Cowboys 14

5:51 2Q: TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE: Bowman hits Rashod Owens for a 7-yard TD after the false start penalty that backed the Cowboys up. PAT good. 2 plays, 3 yards 1:16. Longhorns 28, Cowboys 14

7:06 2Q: Ewers didn’t see OKST LB Nick Martin and threw it right to him. Martin returns it to the Texas 3-yard line and the Cowboys are in business

11:41 2Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: CJ Baxter breaks a couple of tackles on his way to a 10-yard TD. Kelvin Banks destroyed Xavier Benson with a key block. Ooof. PAT good. 7 plays, 95 yards, 3:12. Longhorns 28, Cowboys 7

12:45 2Q: On third-and-10, Ewers finds Mitchell down the sideline for a 62-yard gain down to the OKST 17-yard line. Another big chunk play for the Longhorns. Texas averaging 17.4 yards per completion so far.

14:52 2Q: Not the best decision by Bowman, throwing one into triple coverage and Kitan Crawford picks it off for Texas. Texas takes over on its 5-yard line.

End 1Q: Texas 21, Oklahoma State 7. Cowboys have the ball third-and-4 on the Texas 35 to start 2Q. Ewers is 11-11 for 167 yards and three TDs in the first quarter. Texas averaged 11.6 yards per play in the first quarter.

1:41 1Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: T’Vondre Sweat, the Big 12 defensive player of the year, hits the Heisman pose after a 2-yard TD reception out of the jumbo set from Ewers. Sweat lined up at TE. PAT good. 9 plays, 77 yards, 3:49. Longhorns 21, Cowboys 7

5:36 1Q: TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE: 5:36 1Q: OKST gets on the board as Alan Bowman fits one in to Brennan Presley for a 5-yard TD. PAT good. 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:58. Longhorns 14, Cowboys 7

8:34 1Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: The reverse-to-flea flicker action leaves Ja’Tavion Sanders wide open for an easy 24-yard TD pass by Ewers. PAT good. 4 plays, 84 yards, 1:54. Longhorns 14, Cowboys 0

10:28 1Q: OKST has to punt again and Xavier Worthy calls for a fair catch at the Texas 16-yard line. Longhorns will have a bit farther to go on their second drive

12:52 1Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Quinn Ewers finds Adonai Mitchell near the front pylon for a 10-yard score. PAT good. 4 plays, 39 yards, 1:29. Longhorns 7, Cowboys 0

14:21 1Q: The Cowboys throw it three times and go three-and-out on the first drive. With a kick catch interference penalty, Texas starts on the OKST 39-yard line

15:00 1Q: Texas kicks to Oklahoma State to start the game and the Cowboys will start their first possession on their own 22-yard line