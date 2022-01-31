‘No regrets’: Chris Beard to face Texas Tech for 1st time as UT head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas head coach Chris Beard will make his first appearance against Texas Tech Tuesday night after he spurned the school to take over the Longhorns program in April.

Red Raider nation has been waiting 10 months for this game and it will be a ranked showdown between two of the Big 12’s top teams when the ball is tipped just after 8 p.m. CT.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 23 this week while Texas Tech (16-5, 5-3) dropped one spot to No. 14. Texas (16-5, 5-3) finished off a 2-0 week with a SEC/Big 12 Challenge win at home against No. 18 Tennessee in Rick Barnes’ return.

Texas Tech went 1-1 last week with a win over Mississippi State and an overtime loss at No. 10 Kansas.

The line was already forming outside of United Supermarkets Arena just hours after the Red Raiders dispatched of Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Texas Tech Basketball’s Twitter account shared a video Saturday night of students lining up with tents to make sure they’re in the building for Tuesday’s highly-anticipated game.

Beard led the Red Raiders program to new heights with a 112-55 record and three straight NCAA tournament appearances in five seasons as head coach. He got the Red Raiders within seconds of the 2018-19 national championship. In total, Beard spent 15 years as a coach with the Red Raiders, including his stint as an assistant.

When asked about his return to Lubbock, Beard said Sunday he wasn’t concerned for his safety. He also has no regrets about leaving Texas Tech.

“Change happens in life and changes in sport. No regrets. I think we left the job better than we found it. No regrets at all. You know, chose to come back to my alma mater and try this challenge, and all of us have the right to make choices. And you know, that’s what we did,” Beard said.

How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network