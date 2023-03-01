FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — TCU played spoiler to Texas’ Big 12 regular season championship dreams Wednesday night with a 75-73 win at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs crushed the Longhorns on the boards 46-28 to help overcome 22 turnovers and led 44-32 at halftime.

Texas rallied in the second half and cut TCU’s lead to 71-68 with 1:07 left after a Tyrese Hunter 3-pointer, but TCU guard Damion Baugh capped his career night with a pair of foul shots with 19 seconds left to stretch the Frogs’ lead to 73-68. Brock Cunningham grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for a score with 10 seconds left to get the Longhorns within three again at 73-70, but Emanuel Miller got loose before the Texas inbound pressure for a dunk with five seconds to seal the win. Jabari Rice drained a 3-pointer with a second left, but it was too little, too late for the No. 9 Longhorns.

Baugh scored a career-high 24 points with nine assists to lead the No. 22 Horned Frogs. Miller poured in 20 points with 10 rebounds to help TCU overcome a rough night for its star Mike Miles who scored just one point and didn’t make a field goal.

TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) celebrates sinking a three-point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) yells to an official after not getting a foul called after his shot attempt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) looks for a shot as Texas’s Gavin Perryman (13) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TCU forward Xavier Cork (12) defends against a shot by Texas’s Christian Bishop (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) takes a shot between TCU’s JaKobe Coles, left, and Micah Peavy (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Members of the TCU swim team cheer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) takes a shot over TCU guard Micah Peavy (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas forward Christian Bishop, right, drives to the basket as TCU forward Xavier Cork (12) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) works to the basket against TCU’s Emanuel Miller (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) takes a shot over TCU’s Emanuel Miller (2) as Micah Peavy, right, looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) works for a shot opportunity against TCU’s Xavier Cork (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TCU fans use confetti to celebrate an opening score against Texas in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rice led Texas with 16 points on 6-of-16 from the field and Tyrese Hunter scored 15 points on 5-of-10 from the field while Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu each scored 10 points. Texas turned the ball over 11 times.

Texas (22-8, 11-6 Big 12 Conference) ends the conference schedule against No. 3 Kansas on Saturday at Moody Center.