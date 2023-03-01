FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — TCU played spoiler to Texas’ Big 12 regular season championship dreams Wednesday night with a 75-73 win at Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs crushed the Longhorns on the boards 46-28 to help overcome 22 turnovers and led 44-32 at halftime.
Texas rallied in the second half and cut TCU’s lead to 71-68 with 1:07 left after a Tyrese Hunter 3-pointer, but TCU guard Damion Baugh capped his career night with a pair of foul shots with 19 seconds left to stretch the Frogs’ lead to 73-68. Brock Cunningham grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for a score with 10 seconds left to get the Longhorns within three again at 73-70, but Emanuel Miller got loose before the Texas inbound pressure for a dunk with five seconds to seal the win. Jabari Rice drained a 3-pointer with a second left, but it was too little, too late for the No. 9 Longhorns.
Baugh scored a career-high 24 points with nine assists to lead the No. 22 Horned Frogs. Miller poured in 20 points with 10 rebounds to help TCU overcome a rough night for its star Mike Miles who scored just one point and didn’t make a field goal.
Rice led Texas with 16 points on 6-of-16 from the field and Tyrese Hunter scored 15 points on 5-of-10 from the field while Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu each scored 10 points. Texas turned the ball over 11 times.
Texas (22-8, 11-6 Big 12 Conference) ends the conference schedule against No. 3 Kansas on Saturday at Moody Center.