AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas is on the road Saturday to take on a TCU team with a dynamic offense and some tough-luck losses.

The Horned Frogs, at least statistically, have a more productive offense than the Longhorns. TCU is ranked No. 16 in FBS with an average of 462.1 total yards per game. Texas sits at No. 18, averaging 456.8 yards per game.

Defensively, it’s a different story. The Texas defense has been tremendous at keeping teams out of the end zone with the No. 2 red zone defense in the country. They allow teams to score in their red zone 65.4% of the time and the only team better than them is No. 3 Michigan. TCU. meanwhile, is tied for No. 68 in the country with an 83.3% rate of allowing red zone scores.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Christian Jones are good to go after getting banged up against Kansas State last week, and of course, quarterback Quinn Ewers makes his return after sitting out two weeks with a shoulder injury. Jalen Catalon and Kitan Crawford are also back for the Longhorns in the secondary.

Earlier in the week, Sarkisian said every player was able to practice Monday, and that was the first time in about a month he could say that.

The Longhorns are a 12.5-point favorite, and the Horned Frogs have lost all three of their games this season that have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Live updates

15:00 1Q: Texas will receive the opening kick and Quinn Ewers will get on the field for the first time in two weeks.