AUSTIN (KXAN) — A historic day from the foul line and tremendous defense lifted the No, 5 Texas Longhorns to a blowout 94-60 win over West Virginia on Saturday at Moody Center.

The Longhorns set a program record for most consecutive made foul shots in a game with 24 and ended the game 24-for-25 from the stripe. The last time Texas shot free throws that well was against Davidson in 1968.

The sharp foul shooting and smothering defense by the Longhorns led to their largest margin of victory in Big 12 Conference play this season. Texas forced 20 turnovers and scored 32 points off of them while committing six turnovers.

Not only did the Longhorns shoot great from the foul line, but they were also good from beyond the 3-point arc. Texas shot 10-for-17 from long range led by Jabari Rice. Rice finished 4-for-5 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 24 points. Rice was also perfect from the foul line at 10-for-10.

Marcus Carr finished with 16 points 7-for-11 shooting, Timmy Allen chipped in 14 points with nine rebounds and Arterio Morris had 10 points in 20 minutes of playing time.

This is a bulletin and more details will be added later Saturday. Check back for a complete game story.