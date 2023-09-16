AUSTIN (KXAN) — On a day when many highly-ranked teams are struggling against unranked opponents, No. 4 Texas is hoping to avoid all of that drama as they take on the Wyoming Cowboys at home.

Coming off a mammoth win over Alabama last week on the road, the Longhorns won’t have an easy time with the Mountain West Conference squad. In the first week of the season, the Cowboys upset Texas Tech 35-33 in overtime and then followed it up with a 31-17 win over FCS Portland State last week. Quarterback Andrew Peasley does it all for Wyoming, throwing for two scores and rushing for another against the Red Raiders.

Texas will be without freshman running back CJ Baxter and sophomore linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. Baxter has a foot injury and Blackwell is coming back from a knee sprain. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier in the week both players would be game-time decisions in regard to their availability.

Texas enters the game as a 30-point favorite according to BetUS.com. With a win, Texas will start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2012.

The game is scheduled to kick at 7 p.m. and will air on the Longhorn Network. Check with your television provider for more details.

We will provide live updates below once the game begins.