AUSTIN (KXAN) — It wasn’t quite peach baskets nailed to poles, but Saturday’s game between the No. 4 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team and UTRGV was a throwback that honored a university legend.

The Longhorns dispatched the Vaqueros, members of the Western Athletic Conference, easily 91-54 as part of the Leon Black Classic. Black played at UT and was the head coach from 1967-1976. He was responsible for integrating the program by recruiting its first seven African-American players, giving everyone an opporunity who wanted to play ball. He led the Longhrosn to two Southwest Conference championships and a Sweet 16 berth in the 1972 NCAA Tournament after one of the biggest upsets of the year in a win over Houston.

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns beat UTRGV 91-54 in Saturday’s game held at Gregory Gym, part of the Leon Black Classic to honor the former UT player and coach. (KXAN photo)

Black died in October 2021 at age 89, and current Longhorns head coach Chris Beard wants to make sure Coach Black’s legacy carries on as long as it possibly can.

“Tonight was special for a lot of reasons,” Beard said after the game. “Gregory was where he played, where he coached … it was awesome to have his family members here with us. It meant a lot to us. It’s pretty cool being around the history of basketball and what Coach Black did. This is the right thing to do.”

Dylan Disu, a senior forward from Pflugerville, said the team went to Coach Black’s house last year before he died, and that was an experience Disu said he’s forever grateful for.

“It meant a lot to have his family here and honor them,” Disu said. “When we’re paying tribute to players and coaches of the past, I know that maybe someday people will do that for us.”

Disu stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, six points, five blocked shots, four assists and three steals in 19 minutes. He said the coaching staff has “challenged” him to hit the boards harder and make more of an impact on both ends of the floor.

“It’s technical stuff, like getting into the right position to get rebounds,” Disu said. “We’ve been working on that, watching a bunch of film, doing 1-on-1 stuff.”

Four Longhorns scored in double figured, led by Jabari Rice’s 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Marcus Carr had 18 points and Tyrese Hunter chipped in 17. Texas shot well from three-point range again, hitting 10 of them and holding the Vaqueros to just 1-of-9 shooting from long range.

Texas forced 22 turnovers and scored 28 points off of them, and they also held UTRGV to 35% from the field. Texas blocked nine shots with five by Disu and four by Christian Bishop.

Texas never trailed in the game.

Beard said this throwback game will happen every year so the current team can stay connected to the coaches and players that came before them. Since it was during Thanksgiving Break this year, season tickets holders and others were invited to attend, but like last year’s event, next year will be a student-only crowd.

“One of the most fun parts about this job is when someone gives you a story of a past coach or a great player,” Beard said. “There’s a lot of tradition here at Texas. We look forward to honoring a lot of the former coaches here down the line.”

The Longhorns (4-0) have a big matchup against No. 10 Creighton looming Thursday at Moody Center. It’s part of the Big 12-Big East Challenge, and it tips off at 6 p.m. CT.