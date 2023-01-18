LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Tech’s Bre’amber Scott dropped 28 points and the Red Raiders shot 24 more foul shots than the No. 25 Texas Longhorns in a 68-64 win Wednesday.

The Red Raiders connected on 22-of-30 free throws in the game while the Longhorns went to the foul line just six times, making a pair. Texas was whistled for 24 personal fouls and the Red Raiders were called for 13.

The Longhorns cut Texas Tech’s lead to one point twice in the final quarter, both times coming after layups by DeYona Gaston, but the Red Raiders hit five foul shots down the stretch to seal the game.

Texas made eight more field goals than the Red Raiders and shot at a higher percentage, but the 20-point advantage at the foul line canceled that out. The Longhorns were 28-for-66 from the field for 42% while the Red Raiders were 20-for-49 from the field for 41%. Both teams made six 3-point shots, but Texas attempted nine more shots from long range than the Red Raiders did, 23-14.

The Longhorns outrebounded the Red Raiders 35-34, but Texas Tech collected 11 steals to Texas’ four. The Longhorns committed 15 turnovers and the Red Raiders gave it away 14 times.

For Texas, Sonya Morris scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting but had five turnovers in 28 minutes. Rori Harmon scored 12 points with nine assists and six rebounds and played all 40 minutes. Shaylee Gonzales chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for the Longhorns in the loss.

For the Red Raiders, Jasmin Shaver scored 13 points and Kilah Freelon has 12 points and seven rebounds.

Texas (13-6, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) makes the short trip up Interstate 35 on Sunday to take on Baylor in Waco. Texas Tech (15-4, 3-3) hits the road for Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Saturday.