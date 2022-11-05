No. 24 Texas takes on No. 13 Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KXAN) — In terms of achieving their main goal of playing for a conference championship, Saturday’s game against the Kansas State Wildcats is essentially a must-win for the Texas Longhorns.

The No. 24 Longhorns have to avoid the dreaded third conference loss if they want a realistic shot at playing for the Big 12 Conference title on Dec. 3, but it’s certainly not going to be easy going up against one of the most complete teams in the country in No. 13 Kansas State.

Unsure which quarterback is going to play for the Wildcats, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said the coaching staff was forced to prepare for both Adrian Martinez, who is great at running the ball, and Will Howard, who is the better downfield passer. Martinez, who transferred from Nebraska before the season, has been the starter this year but missed last week’s game against Oklahoma State with a leg injury. Howard stepped in and played great, leading the Wildcats to a 49-0 win over the Cowboys.

The Longhorns also have to contend with running back Deuce Vaughn, a Cedar Ridge graduate and one of the best runners in college football. Vaughn is second in the conference in rushing average with 112.8 yards per game, behind only Texas’ Bijan Robinson, and he rushed for 143 yards on 24 carries last year against the Longhorns.

Last season in Austin, the Longhorns ended a disappointing 5-7 season with a 22-17 win over the Wildcats. Roschon Johnson ran wild for the Longhorns that day with 179 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown.

The game begins at 6 p.m. and airs on FS1, Fox Sports’ cable channel. If you can’t get to a TV or stream, we’ll have live updates during the game below.

Live updates

3:37 2Q: And it’s incomplete on 4th down. Martinez misses Phillip Brooks in the end zone with Jahdae Barron on the coverage and the Longhorns take over on downs.

3:43 2Q: Decision time for K-State on a 4th-and-2 from the Texas 16-yard line. They were lined up to go for it before calling a timeout.

6:03 2Q: Martinez connects with Malik Knowles for a 63-yard gain down to the Texas 24-yard line.

7:06 2Q: Roschon Johnson has the ball punched out by K-State’s Ekow Boye-Doe and the Wildcats recover the fumble on their own 10-yard line. Johnson had a 37-yard gain until the ball came out. Brutal.

9:30 2Q: Barryn Sorrell gets to Martinez in the backfield for a 10-yard sack. Makes it 3rd-and-17 for the Wildcats. Big play for the Longhorns there.

10:24 2Q: TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS – Xavier Worthy gets his first grab of the game and it’s a TD. Ewers hits him for a 13-yard score. 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:16. PAT good. Longhorns 21, Wildcats 10

13:40 2Q: FIELD GOAL WILDCATS – Texas gets a nice stop on defense and Ty Zentner boots a 22-yard field goal. 16 plays, 84 yards, 6:33 on the drive. Longhorns 14, Wildcats 10

End 1Q: Longhorns 14, Wildcats 7. K-State is on the move, however, with a 2nd-and-10 on the Texas 22-yard line. Deuce Vaughn with 85 total yards, Bijan Robinson with 74.

2:32 1Q: Vaughn hurts Texas again with a catch out of the backfield, this one for a 1st down on 3rd-and-4 for 14 yards. No one picked him up. Has to be an adjustment Texas makes, and they need to do it quickly.

5:20 1Q: TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS – Roschon Johnson into the end zone from 9 yards out on his first carry of the game. 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:21. PAT good. Longhorns 14, Wildcats 7

8:41 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS – The run sets up the pass, and K State just ran a clinic on that. Martinez to Vaughn for 28 yards. 7 plays, 65 yards, 3:42. PAT good. Longhorns 7, Wildcats 7

It’s Adrian Martinez starting at quarterback for the Wildcats. He missed last week’s game with a leg injury.

12:30 1Q: TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS – Bijan Robinson shows the burst he’s capable of on that 36-yard TD. 8 plays, 75 yards. PAT good. Longhorns 7, Wildcats 0

13:42 1Q: We’ve already got a targeting call. It’s on Kansas State’s Julius Brents. He’s now out of the game and the Wildcats have an early setback. Let’s see if Quinn Ewers and the offense can take advantage of it.

15:00 1Q: Kansas State won the coin toss and deferred its choice to the second half, and the Longhorns will receive the opening kick.

6:05 p.m.: Fox Sports analyst Chris Petersen picks the Longhorns to win 31-28. If he’s as good at picking winners as he was calling plays for Boise State in the mid-2000s, that’s good news for Texas fans.

6 p.m.: Kansas just became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 with a 37-16 win over Oklahoma State on FS1, so the Longhorns and Wildcats should kick off shortly on the network.