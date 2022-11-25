AUSTIN (KXAN) — A late first-half touchdown by Baylor gave the Bears a 19-17 lead over the Texas Longhorns at halftime Friday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Bears quarterback Blake Shapen hit tight end Ben Sims for a 14-yard score with 0:40 left in the half to give Baylor the lead.

After an awful first drive that resulted in a safety following an intentional grounding penalty against Texas, the Longhorns bounced back with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions and then a field goal, but the 2-point play for Baylor is the difference so far.

Bowl projections have been out for a few weeks now, but with regular seasons coming to a close and the postseason picture coming into focus, ESPN thinks the Longhorns won’t have to go far for their bowl game.

Both ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura think Texas will end up in San Antonio at the Alamo Bowl, but they don’t have their opponent pegged quite yet. It’s a Big 12 and Pac 12 tie-in, and Bonagura thinks the Oregon Ducks will make the trip while Schlabach predicts Washington to make it. The Alamo Bowl is at 8 p.m., Dec. 29 at the Alamodome.

Nothing is certain with bowl games as of yet, but invitations should start to go out once the regular season ends and a full complement of bowl-eligible teams are available. Regardless of the result Saturday against Baylor, Texas is eligible for a bowl game.

5:40 4Q: Mayers’ kick from 40 yards is wide left. Texas’ defense gets another big stand and they’ll take over at their own 22

6:53 3Q: Baylor now 3-for-3 on 4th down plays with that sneak by Shapen on 4th-and-short. 1st and 10 Bears on the UT23

11:13 3Q: UT’s Jordan Whittington hauls in a pass but then fumbles it after a hit. Baylor recovers on its own 44.

11:25 3Q: Longhorn defense does its job and gets a quick punt out of Baylor and Texas takes over on its own 37 after the punt

13:11 3Q: On 4th-and-1, JT Sanders gets called for a false start. Texas lined up to go for it, but instead has to punt after the penalty. Brutal.

Halftime: Baylor 19, Texas 17. Ewers was sacked on the final play for the 1st half. Longhorns to receive second-half kick.

0:40 2Q: TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR – Ben Sims hauls in a 14-yard TD pass from Shapen. 5 plays, 45 yards, 0:32. PAT good. Bears 19, Longhorns 17

1:16 2Q: Ewers gets sacked for the 2nd time on the drive and the Longhorns have to punt out of their own end zone. Bears take over at the Longhorns 45

1:23 2Q: Cole Hutson injured on the 2nd down run by Bijan Robinson. Looks like he got rolled up on a bit. He’ll be carted off the field. Significant loss for the Longhorns if he’s unable to return. Can’t put any weight on his right leg

2:17 2Q: Texas’ defense makes a nice stand to force a 4th-and-12 and Baylor will punt. Texas gets the ball to start the 2nd half so a score here would be nice for the Longhorns

5:50 2Q: FIELD GOAL TEXAS – Auburn drills a 38-yard field goal, but what could have been had it not been for a pass going through the hands of JT Sanders on 3rd down. Longhorns 17, Bears 12.

7:54 2Q: FIELD GOAL BAYLOR – Baylor K John Mayers boots a 30-yard field goal, but the Bears have to be disappointed with that result. Miscommunication and a fumbled handoff killed the drive just outside the UT 10. Baylor converted 2 4th down plays on the drive. Longhorns 14, Bears 12

12:04 2Q: Baylor converts another 4th down on the drive, this one 4th-and-6, on another pass play. Shapen hits Monaray Baldwin for a 16-yard gain down to the UT 21

14:07 2Q: On 4th-and-2, Baylor easily converts on a playaction pass to Josh Cameron for a 15-yard gain

End 1Q: Longhorns 14, Bears 9. After a dreadful first drive, the Longhorns respond with a pair of touchdowns and have the lead. Baylor has the ball 3rd-and-2 on their own 33 to start 2Q

1:35 1Q: After a short field from a bad Baylor punt, Bijan Robinson runs it in from 2 yards out. PAT good. Longhorns 14, Bears 9

2:55 1Q: Baylor punter Isaac Power didn’t get all of that one. The shank wobbles out of bounds at the Baylor 29 for an 11-yard punt. Texas takes over there.

3:54 1Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – Not something we’ve seen a lot of this year, but Quinn Ewers takes it in himself from 3 yards. 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:00. Bears 9, Longhorns 7

Two big pass plays from Ewers, one to Xavier Worthy for 18 yards and another to JT Sanders for 37, get the Longhorns in the red zone

6:54 1Q: TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR – Baylor QB Blake Shapen airs it out on playaction and hits a wide-open Jaylen Ellis for a 47-yard TD. PAT good. 5 plays, 62 yards, 2:43. Bears 9, Longhorns 0

9:44 1Q: SAFETY BAYLOR – Not a good first drive for the Longhorns. Two minimal runs and then Quinn Ewers throws it to no one in particular and is called for grounding in the end zone. Bears 2, Longhorns 0 and the Bears get it back

10:44 1Q: Baylor’s drive stalls at midfield after a run on 3rd and long didn’t go anywhere. After the punt, Texas takes over on its own 8.

13:33 1Q: And we have our first review of the game, this one for the spot of the ball. It looked like the Baylor receiver caught the ball just short of the line to gain on 3rd down, but the call on the field gave Baylor a 1st down. We shall see what the replay official has to say.

The call stands.

Coin toss: Baylor calls tails, and it’s heads. Texas will differ its option to the second half and Baylor will get the ball first.

11 a.m.: Seniors were honored in a pregame ceremony. Roschon Johnson’s announcement drew a huge cheer from the Longhorn faithful. And now Hells Bells plays over the PA as the Longhorns run out onto the field.

10:30 a.m.: Both teams are getting pregame warmups in on a cloudy day here in Austin.