No. 20 Texas rallies for electric win over No. 8 Kansas

Texas guard Marcus Carr (2) celebrates after making a basket at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns fans stormed the court after No. 20 Texas pulled off a win over No. 8 Kansas (19-4, 8-2) Monday night at the Frank Erwin Center.

Timmy Allen hit the game-winning shot with a jumper at the free throw line with 20 seconds remaining for a 79-76 win. The Longhorns thwarted Kansas’ final, true offensive attempt when Dajuan Harris Jr. lost control of the ball on the baseline with eight seconds on the clock.

Texas (18-6, 7-4) scored the final seven points of the game after Ochai Agbaji’s layup pushed Kansas’ lead to 76-72 with 1:13 remaining.

The Longhorns had a dreadful night from the 3-point line, yet it was Tre Mitchell’s backboard-aided 3-pointer that turned the tide in favor of UT. Mitchell went 1-for-6 from 3-point range Monday night, but that make with just under a minute to play got Texas to within a point of the Jayhawks.

Without Mitchell’s 15th made 3-pointer of the season, Allen wouldn’t have had a chance to give Texas the lead in the closing seconds. Allen led all scorers with 24 points calmly knocking down the jumper for a 77-76 Texas lead. Marcus Carr hit two free throws for the final result.

The Longhorns limited Naismith Award contender Agbaji to 11 points. Mitchell finished with 17 points for Texas.

Texas closed the first half with a flurry, similar to Saturday’s game against Iowa State, taking a lead into the locker room. Andrew Jones put Texas ahead 37-35 with 22 seconds remaining. Following a Kansas turnover, Carr nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a five-point lead at the break.

This was a critical win for Texas during a critical stretch of the season against five straight ranked opponents. During this two-week run, Texas is 3-1 with wins against Tennessee, Iowa State and Kansas. The Longhorns will close out the gauntlet schedule at No. 8 Baylor Saturday at 11 a.m.

With seven regular-season games left, Texas is in a solid position in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns currently rank fourth in the league behind Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech.