AUSTIN (KXAN) — They may have dropped one spot in the national rankings, but the No. 2 Texas Longhorns volleyball team keeps rolling along.

The Longhorns beat Kansas State for the second time this season Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in four sets. Texas lost the first set 25-23, but then came back to claim the next three 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.

It was a milestone victory for Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott, the 600th of his 24-year coaching career. He coached two seasons at Southern California before landing the Texas job, and through 22 seasons with the Longhorns, Elliott has a 550-110 record.

Texas held the Wildcats to a .152 hitting percentage while hitting .307 for the match. The Longhorns were led by Logan Eggleston and Madisen Skinner who both had 17 kills. Eggleston also had 12 digs.

Molly Phillips had 11 kills with a.474 hitting percentage and Asjia O’Neal notched 10 kills without an attack error on 20 swings. O’Neal also had three blocks and Phillips notched four.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 52 assists and 11 digs while Zoe Fleck played terrific defense with 25 digs.

The Longhorns made seven attack errors in the first set, allowing Kansas State to keep the set close. Tied at 23-23, the Wildcats scored on two consecutive aces to steal the first set. Clearly, the rest of the match went Texas’ way and they jumped to a 21-10 lead in the second set to cruise to victory.

The Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the AVCA national rankings since Aug. 29 until the Nebraska Cornhuskers took over the top spot in the latest poll released Oct. 24.

Texas (17-1, 9-1 Big 12 Conference) takes on TCU in Fort Worth at 6 p.m. Wednesday.