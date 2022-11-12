AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since 2007, the Texas Longhorns and TCU meet both ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and for the Longhorns, it’s a must-win if they want a shot at the conference title.

No. 4 TCU comes into DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium undefeated at 9-0, 6-0 in the Big 12 Conference, needing just one more win to clinch a berth in the conference title game. It appears star wide receiver Quentin Johnston will be available for the Horned Frogs as his status was unknown due to an ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s 34-24 win over Texas Tech.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is coming off a 206-yard rushing performance in last week’s 34-27 win on the road against Kansas State, and along with TCU tailback Kendre Miller, tonight’s game will showcase two of the best backs in not only the Big 12, but the entire country.

The game is set to kick around 6:45 p.m. CT and airs on ABC. You can always follow along the live updates below, and check back after the game for a full recap.

Live updates

10:36 2Q: To Texas’ credit, the defense has played tremendous. Jahdae Barron with a tackle for loss on a wide receiver screen and TCU has to punt for the fifth time already tonight.

12:08 2Q: Ewers throws into double coverage on playaction and it’s intercepted by Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Frogs take over on UT 34

14:25 2Q: Quinn Ewers has yet to complete a pass. He’s 0-6 so far. Texas punts. TCU takes over at the UT 36 following a 15-yard hands to the face penalty on UT

End 1Q: Longhorns 0, Frogs 0. It’s a defensive battle early on, to put it lightly. 39 yards of offense between the two teams. Sheesh.

0:24 1Q: TCU’s Griffin Kell snap-hooks a 34-yard field goal attempt and it’s no good. It spun like a top and sailed wide left. Good golly.

4:50 1Q: Ewers’ throw is a little low but very catchable, and JT Sanders just dropped it wide open over the middle. What an odd start to this game. Longhorns have to punt.

6:18 1Q: TCU pins Texas on its 1-yard line with a punt and between the two teams there are -1 total yards before the Longhorns get this drive going.

9:29 1Q: Two possessions for both teams and 0 yards of offense between them. Texas has 3 yards, TCU has -3.

10:54 1Q: Texas’ defense gets another stop and they’ll take over on their own 20-yard line following a holding penalty on the punt

12:48 1Q: Texas goes for it on 4th-and-2 from the TCU 35 and Bijan Robinson gets stuffed on the wildcat run. Texas turns it over on downs.

14:08 1Q: Texas nearly blocked the TCU punt and has great starting field position in plus-territory on TCU’s 43

14:18 1Q: TCU gets hit with a false start penalty on 3rd-and-5, turning it into 3rd-and-long, and Max Duggan throws an incompletion. TCU punting from its own end zone on its first possession

15:00 1Q: Texas wins the coin toss and defers its choice to the 2nd half. TCU’s offense will have the first possession when this candle gets lit in a couple of minutes.

6:20 p.m.: Tonight is the 93rd meeting between the Longhorns and Horned Frogs. Texas has a 64-27-1 advantage and won last year’s game 32-27 in Fort Worth, but as fans are well aware, last season went south in a hurry following that win.