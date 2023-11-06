AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 18 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team cruised to an 88-56 season-opening win over Incarnate Word on Monday at Moody Center.

Five Longhorns scored in double figures and two more were a bucket away in a balanced offensive attack. Ithiel Horton, a transfer from Central Florida, led Texas with 17 points in 26 minutes. Max Abmas and Kadin Shedrick each scored 12 while Tyrese Hunter and Ze’rik Onyema had 11 points. Onyema led the team with seven rebounds. Brock Cunningham and Dillion Mitchell had eight points apiece.

Texas shot 51% from the field and 38% from 3-point range while holding the Cardinals to 30% shooting. Incarnate Word took a 6-5 lead about five minutes into the first half, but the Longhorns ripped off a 21-0 run over the next five minutes to lead 26-6 with 9:54 left.

Texas scored 23 points off 17 Incarnate Word turnovers and had 20 assists on 32 made field goals.

Sky Wicks poured in a game-high 26 points on 10 of 22 shooting for the Cardinals with 11 rebounds, but he was the only player for Incarnate Word to score in double figures.

TJ Ford Jr., son of 2003 Naismith Player of the Year and former Texas Longhorn TJ Ford, scored five points for the Cardinals. His dad, one of the greatest ball players in Texas program history, sat courtside with an Incarnate Word sweater on, supporting his son.

Texas (1-0) hosts Delaware State at 8 p.m., Friday. Incarnate Word (0-1) head to Tulsa on Saturday to face the Golden Hurricane.