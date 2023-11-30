AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored a season-best 26 points and No. 16 Texas beat Texas State 77-58 on Thursday night in a game the Longhorns dominated early before falling behind.

Abmas made a season-high five 3-pointers, one of them completing a 13-0 push that gave the Longhorns a 12-point lead with 8:18 left after they trailed by four earlier in the half. He also had a season-high six assists.

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket against Texas State forward Brandon Love (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) moves the ball up court against Texas State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives past Texas State guard Elijah Tate (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Texas State forward Brandon Love (24) and guard Elijah Tate (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas State coach Terrence Johnson signals to players during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas celebrates a play against Texas State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Abmas has made 10 of 23 3-pointers in his last three games.

Ithiel Horton added 12 points for Texas (6-1). Tyrese Hunter, Kadin Shedrick and Dillon Mitchell scored 11 apiece.

Dillon Mitchell and Kadin Shedrick each grabbed 11 rebounds for the Longhorns. Mitchell had four blocks and Shedrick had three.

Dylan Dawson led Texas State (3-5) with 15 points. Brandon Love scored 14.

The Longhorns looked ready to bury Texas State when they took a 25-4 lead eight minutes into the game, fueled by three 3-pointers from Abmas.

Then Texas missed 11 straight shots, going scoreless for nearly 6 1/2 minutes while Texas State had a 14-0 run to turn the early blowout into a 36-26 game at halftime.

The surge by Texas State was no fluke. The Bobcats made a 9-0 run early in the second half to take the four-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

Texas State: The Bobcats began the game shooting 40.7%, which ranked No. 306 in the country. They missed nine of their first 11 shots while falling behind but showed some resolve. Texas State heated up to hit its next five shots and 7 of 11 to finish the half. The Bobcats shot 45.5% in the second half, and they were competitive until the final few minutes.

Texas: Mitchell, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, returned to school from NBA pre-draft workouts determined to improve his physical strength, shooting, rebounding and ability to guard all five positions. He’s leading the team with 8.6 rebounds a game after grabbing 3.9 last season, helping to compensate while the 6-9 Dylan Disu recovers from offseason foot surgery. Mitchell leads the Longhorns with 12 blocks.

UP NEXT

Texas State: Hosts Jarvis Christian on Monday.

Texas: Visits No. 3 Marquette on Wednesday.