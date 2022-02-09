No. 16 Texas Longhorns take down Texas Tech in Lubbock

Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) handles the ball during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 points and blocked a potential tying shot with less than 10 seconds to play, Lauren Ebo made two clinching free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining and No. 16 Texas edged Texas Tech 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Allen-Taylor’s jumper with 2:20 to play had the Longhorns up 56-49 but Bryn Gerlich scored five quick points. Gerlich’s assist on a Vivian Gray jumper in the lane pulled the Red Raiders within 58-56 with 51.8 seconds to go.

Texas’ Rori Harmon missed a shot at the end of the 30-second clock but Audrey Warren tipped the ball back to Harmon for a timeout with 18.6 seconds to go. Tech had to foul three times before Harmon made 1 of 2 free throws at 12.5 seconds.

After a timeout, Gerlich got the ball to Lexy Hightower in the left corner but Allen-Taylor got her fingers on the shot.

Warren scored 12 points for the Longhorns (16-6, 6-5 Big 12 Conference), who had lost three straight, including two to Baylor over the weekend.

Gary scored 20 points for the Red Raiders (9-13, 2-9), who have lost six straight and eight of nine since a 74-61 win at Texas on Jan. 5. Gerlich added 11 points.

Texas had a 23-8 advantage in points off turnovers despite just a four-turnover differential between the teams and it was 20-9 on second-chance points despite being even on the boards.

Tempers flared between Texas head coach Vic Schaefer and Tech coach Krista Gerlich just after halftime during the teams’ first meeting in Austin. Both coaches were restrained after a disagreement over lineups to start the second half of that January game. There weren’t any fireworks between the two coaches Wednesday night.

The Longhorns needed this win after back-to-back losses to Baylor. Texas returns to Austin this weekend, hosting Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday.