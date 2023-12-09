AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 12 Texas Longhorns moved to 7-2 on the season after a 77-50 win over Houston Christian on Saturday at Moody Center.

The win kept Texas perfect at home with a 6-0 mark behind a balanced scoring attack and great defense. Four players scored in double figures for the Longhorns and they held the Huskies to 30.3% shooting.

Houston Christian guard Marcus Greene (10) drives around Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian forward Michael Imariagbe (33) is blocked by Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas head coach Rodney Terry calls to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Christian in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) drives to the basket against Houston Christian forward Michael Imariagbe (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian head coach Ron Cottrell signals to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian guard Pierce Bazil (2) drives around Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) reaches over Houston Christian center Bonke Maring (4) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian forward Chigozie Achara (20) reaches over Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) shoots over Houston Christian center Bonke Maring (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives around Houston Christian guard Marcus Greene (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian guard Jay Alvarez (3) and forward Chigozie Achara (20) reach past Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian guard Marcus Greene (10) and Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) and Houston Christian forward Michael Imariagbe (33) fight for control of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) celebrates a score against Houston Christian during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) shoots against Houston Christian forward Porter Bazil (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) watches his shot fall against Houston Christian during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) drives to the basket against Houston Christian forward Michael Imariagbe (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian guard Marcus Greene (10) drives to the basket between Texas guard Chris Johnson (0) and forward Kadin Shedrick (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Christian forward Michael Imariagbe (33) is blocked by Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Max Abmas led the way with 16 points and seven assists for Texas while Dillon Mitchell notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kadin Shedrick had 15 points and Tyrese Hunter chipped in 12. Ze’rik Onyema scored nine points in 14 minutes off the bench to help the Texas substitutes outscore Houston Christian’s 19-2.

Texas had 21 fastbreak points to HCU’s four, and the Longhorns scored 48 points in the paint compared to 30 for HCU. Texas also scored 20 points off 16 HCU turnovers.

Texas never trailed in the game and the score was tied just three times.

Texas hits the floor at the Toyota Center in Houston to take on Louisiana State at 11 a.m., Dec. 16.