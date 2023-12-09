AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 12 Texas Longhorns moved to 7-2 on the season after a 77-50 win over Houston Christian on Saturday at Moody Center.
The win kept Texas perfect at home with a 6-0 mark behind a balanced scoring attack and great defense. Four players scored in double figures for the Longhorns and they held the Huskies to 30.3% shooting.
Max Abmas led the way with 16 points and seven assists for Texas while Dillon Mitchell notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kadin Shedrick had 15 points and Tyrese Hunter chipped in 12. Ze’rik Onyema scored nine points in 14 minutes off the bench to help the Texas substitutes outscore Houston Christian’s 19-2.
Texas had 21 fastbreak points to HCU’s four, and the Longhorns scored 48 points in the paint compared to 30 for HCU. Texas also scored 20 points off 16 HCU turnovers.
Texas never trailed in the game and the score was tied just three times.
Texas hits the floor at the Toyota Center in Houston to take on Louisiana State at 11 a.m., Dec. 16.