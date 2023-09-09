AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has said all week long that Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa is “a benchmark game.”

With all the preseason accolades the No. 11 Longhorns have received, there’s no better way to find out if they are worthy of the lofty expectations than to play perhaps the most dominant programs in modern college football.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, and it has a made-for-TV feel about it being branded the Allstate Crossbar Classic and the primetime time slot. It would be better if it was available over the air and not on cable (sorry Spectrum customers), but that’s a story for a different day.

During a live interview on ESPN’s College Gameday, Sarkisian spoke to Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard with a cacophony of Crimson Tide fans booing. He said last year’s game was a good barometer of where the team needed to be, and this year’s game will do the same.

“I applaud the universities who play these primetime games during the season,” he said. “This is going to serve as a really good benchmark to where we are as a program.”

Alabama comes into the game as a 7-point favorite at most sportsbooks but might be a little shorthanded on the defensive side if defensive back Jaylen Key and nickel Malachi Moore can’t go. As far as Texas looks injury-wise, Sarkisian said earlier in the week that freshman running back CJ Baxter “looked great” in practice. Baxter suffered a rib/midsection injury after falling on top of the ball against Rice. Offensive lineman DJ Campbell should be available after a leg injury last week. Linebacker Mo Blackwell is still out but could return next week against Wyoming.

Live updates

5:45 p.m.: Just two guys talking about football, presumably