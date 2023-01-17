AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — The No. 7 Texas Longhorns couldn’t hang on to an early lead and fell 78-67 on the road Tuesday to No. 11 Iowa State.

The Longhorns led by as much as 11 points following a Jabari Rice layup made it 29-18 with 7:28 left in the first half, but fueled by their raucous home crowd, the Cyclones roared back and went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to a point. With 1:09 left in the first half, Iowa State took the lead on a Tamin Lipsey jump shot.

Texas took leads briefly in the second half, but for the most part, the half belonged to Iowa State. The Cyclones with 18-for-23 from the foul line and scored 42 points on 31 possessions. The Longhorns didn’t score a field goal for more than nine minutes, from 11:44 to 2:24, in the second half, and Marcus Carr made both of those buckets.

Iowa State made nine 3-pointers to Texas’ four and had a 32-25 rebounding advantage. The Cyclones outscored the Longhorns 42-32 in the second half and Texas committed 13 turnovers to Iowa State’s seven.

Christian Bishop led the Longhorns with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting with five rebounds in 19 minutes. Carr ended with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting white Tyrese Hunter and Dylan Disu each chipped in 10 points. Timmy Allen scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds.

Hunter played for Iowa State last year in his freshman season but transferred to Texas in the offseason.

For Iowa State, Jaren Holmes led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Caleb Grill had 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 16.

Texas (15-3, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) is on the road again Saturday against West Virginia. Iowa State (14-3, 5-1) travels to Stillwater on Saturday to take on Oklahoma State.