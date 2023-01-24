AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in 17 days Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 8 p.m. at Moody Center.

In their previous meeting Jan. 7 in Stillwater, the teams struggled offensively but the Longhorns were just a little bit better in a 56-46 victory. Texas blocked 12 shots and outrebounded the Cowboys 39-35, and the teams combined to shoot 31-for-100 from the field.

Marcus Carr scored 12 points and Timmy Allen chipped in 11 to lead the Longhorns in scoring and Brock Cunningham provided eight points in just 14 minutes.

For the Cowboys, Kalib Boone scored a game-high 16 points as the only Oklahoma State player to score in double figures.

The Longhorns have won 15 of the last 18 games against the Cowboys at home and Texas leads the overall series 56-47.

This story will have live updates from Moody Center once the game begins.