MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas volleyball team put a bow on another dominant regular season with an emphatic road sweep of West Virginia.

The No. 1 Longhorns beat the Mountaineers 25-18, 25-16, 25-11, and now have to wait and see who their opening-round opponent in the NCAA tournament will be. The tournament selection show is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. Before the selection show begins, the team will help light the UT Tower burnt orange to signify their Big 12 Conference championship.

Texas finished the season with a 22-1 record overall and 15-1 mark in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns’ only loss came to Iowa State in a five-set match in Ames on Oct. 19.

The Longhorns held the Mountaineers to a negative hitting percentage, meaning West Virginia had more attack errors than kills, 28-26. Conversely, Texas had 39 kills to six errors for a .402 hitting percentage.

Asjia O’Neal, Molly Phillips and Logan Eggleston each had eight kills for the Longhorns. Madisen Skinner had seven kills and four blocks. As a team, Texas had 10 blocks to only one for West Virginia.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 27 assists and Zoe Fleck had 18 digs.

No matter who the Longhorns draw in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the match will be at Gregory Gym.