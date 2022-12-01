AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 1 Texas flexed its muscle in the opening match of the NCAA tournament in a sweep of Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns blasted the Knights in straight sets 25-6, 25-13, 25-13 to advance to the second round set for 8 p.m. Friday night against Georgia. The Bulldogs upset No. 8 Towson 3-1 in the other first-round match in Austin.

Texas hit .535 for the match with 42 kills and 13 service aces to run away with the victory. Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with 10 kills while Logan Eggleston and Asjia O’Neal each notched nine. Keonilei Akana had seven of Texas’ aces from the service line and Skinner chipped in three. O’Neal also had five blocks for the Longhorns.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 35 assists and Zoe Fleck had 11 digs for Texas.

Texas held Fairleigh Dickinson, the champions of the Northeast Conference, to a .108 hitting percentage with 19 kills and 12 attack errors.

The Longhorns went on an 11-0 run to turn a 5-1 lead to 16-1 in the first set behind three of Akana’s service aces and three kills by Eggleston.

In the second set, the Knights jumped out to a 4-1 lead before the Longhorns worked it back to 7-6 on another Akana ace, and from there, Texas went on a 7-0 run to take control of the set.

The third set was more of the same from the Longhorns. Fairleigh Dickinson took an early 6-4 lead after a Giorgia Vaschetti kill, but the Longhorns took a commanding lead after a 10-2 run and cruised to victory.