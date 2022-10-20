AUSTIN (KXAN) — Iowa State took down the giant Wednesday night.

It took five sets, but the Cyclones knocked off No. 1 Texas in Ames to hand the Longhorns their first loss of the season.

It was a rollercoaster ride that underscored how hard it is to win on the road in the Big 12 Conference. Set scores were 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10 in favor of the Cyclones, even though Texas attacked better with a .359 hitting percentage to Iowa State’s .273.

In the fourth set alone, there were four lead changes and 15 times the score was tied. For the match, there were eight lead changes and 33 ties.

The Longhorns had issues at the service line themselves and receiving the Cyclones’ serves. Texas had eight service errors as well as eight receiving errors and Iowa State had nine errors combined across those statistics. The Cyclones also connected on eight service aces to Texas’ five.

Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with 19 kills and a .350 hitting percentage, while Logan Eggleston notched a double-double with 18 kills and 12 digs. Asjia O’Neal was tremendous against the Cyclones with a career-high 17 kills with a .593 hitting percentage to go with five blocks and seven digs.

Kayla Caffey had 12 kills and seven blocks to set season-high totals for her and Molly Phillips had 13 kills and five blocks. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 62 assists and 15 digs while Zoe Fleck had 14 digs and seven assists.

Iowa State has three players with 14 kills each: Maya Duckworth, Eleanor Holthaus and Annie Hatch. Solei Thomas had 11 kills for the Cyclones.

Texas (14-1, 6-1 Big 12) takes on West Virginia at 7 p.m., Saturday at Gregory Gym.