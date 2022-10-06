AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top-ranked NCAA volleyball team in the country is still rolling along.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns swept TCU at Gregory Gym on Wednesday to run their record to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17. More than 4,000 fans packed the Longhorns’ home gym.

The Longhorns hit .324 as a team, led by another big match from Madisen Skinner. She connected on a team-high 15 kills with a .480 hitting percentage, continuing the outstanding play that earned her the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week last week.

Logan Eggleston paced the Horns with nine kills and nine digs while Asjia O’Neal notched six kills with an incredible .636 hitting percentage and two blocks. Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres assisted on 38 of Texas’ 44 kills and had eight digs.

Zoe Fleck had another tremendous defensive game with 12 digs. She was named the conference’s defensive player of the week last week.

TCU jumped to a 7-3 lead in the first set, but the Longhorns said that was enough and went on an 8-0 run with O’Neal serving and that was all they needed. The next two sets weren’t close from the outset and the Longhorns put away the Horned Frogs in about an hour and a half.

It’s the Longhorns’ third consecutive sweep in conference play. The team has a week-long break from Big 12 play before hosting Kansas State on Oct. 12.