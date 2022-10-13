AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott described the Kansas State Wildcats as a “dangerous” team earlier in the week. It turns out his team was ready for it.

The No. 1 Longhorns ran away with its fourth consecutive sweep in blowout fashion Wednesday at Gregory Gym 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 to stay undefeated. The Longhorns hit .380 for the match and had 11 blocks, holding the Wildcats to a .137 hitting percentage.

Madisen Skinner has been tremendous all season for the Longhorns, and Wednesday was no different. Skinner led the way with 14 kills and a pair of blocks while Logan Eggleston made program history. Eggleston’s four aces gave her the all-time lead with 188, surpassing Mira Topic’s former record of 186. Eggleston also had 13 kills with an eye-popping .684 hitting percentage and no attack errors.

Molly Phillips had nine kills and Asjia O’Neal had four kills to go with five blocks. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres tallied 29 assists and 11 digs while Zoe Fleck had 13 digs.

The Longhorns (13-0, 5-0 Big 12) make the short trip up Interstate 35 to Waco on Saturday for a top-25 matchup with No. 18 Baylor at 2 p.m.