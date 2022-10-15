WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The No. 1 Texas Longhorns volleyball team topped No. 18 Baylor in four sets Saturday at Ferrell Center to remain undefeated.

It’s Texas’ fifth win over a ranked opponent this season, and the Longhorns hit .302 for the match while they held the Bears to a .191 hitting percentage.

Set scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19. It was the first time the Longhorns lost a set since the Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas on Sept. 21.

Senior hitter Logan Eggleston smacked 20 kills to lead the Longhorns. She also had five digs, a block and a service ace to add to the program record she set against Kansas State.

Asjia O’Neal had 12 kills and a season-high eight blocks while hitting .750 on the day. Madisen Skinner also had 12 kills and chipped in four digs and three blocks.

Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres racked up 43 assists and 13 digs, and Zoe Fleck also had 13 digs. Keonilel Akanana had a season-high 11 digs.

The Longhorns (14-0, 6-0 Big 12) play Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ames, Iowa.