AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 1 Texas Longhorns got back on the right track and swept West Virginia on Saturday at Gregory Gym.

Following their first loss of the season Oct. 19 to Iowa State, the Longhorns perhaps took out some anger on the Mountaineers at home. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-14, and the Longhorns trailed briefly in the first set before taking control of the match.

Texas hit .380 for the match, tying a season-best, and held the Mountaineers attackers to a .052 hitting percentage. That’s the lowest hitting percentage the Longhorns have held a team to this season. The Longhorns tallied 26 blocks during the match, led by Kayla Caffey’s seven blocks. Asjia O’Neal and Logan Eggleston chipped in five blocks each.

Madisen Skinner led Texas hitters with nine kills in 18 attempts and Eggleston had eight kills in 14 attempts without an error. O’Neal, Caffey and Melanie Parra had five kills each for a balanced Longhorns attack. Texas had 36 kills to West Virginia’s 30.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 25 assists for the Longhorns and Zoe Fleck had 14 digs.

An updated AVCA Top 25 poll comes out Monday and Texas has been the unanimous No. 1 choice for three weeks, but that could change with the loss to Iowa State. Louisville, the No. 2 team in the poll, also lost this week. The Cardinals fell 3-2 to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Nebraska, the No. 3 team in the poll, took care of Illinois 3-0 on Saturday.

Texas (15-1, 7-1 Big 12 Conference) continues Big 12 play at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Texas Tech.