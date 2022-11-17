AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 1 Texas Longhorns notched another Big 12 Conference sweep Wednesday against Kansas at Gregory Gym.

In their past seven matches, the Longhorns have dropped just one set and improved its record to 20-1 with the win over the Jayhawks. Set scores were 25-16, 25-18 and 26-24.

The win clinched at least a share of the Big 12 title for the Longhorns, their sixth consecutive conference title, in front of a sellout crowd of 4,679.

Madisen Skinner notched a double-double with 16 kills and 10 digs and Logan Eggleston had 12 kills to lead the Longhorns. Molly Phillips chipped in nine kills with a .571 hitting percentage and Asjia O’Neal had seven kills. Kayla Caffey had eight kills with four blocks and a .500 hitting percentage.

Zoe Fleck had 13 digs and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 43 assists. The Longhorns hit .322 for the match and held the Jayhawks to a .205 hitting percentage.

Texas trailed in the third set 13-7 before going on a 7-1 run to tie the match at 14-14. The Longhorns went on another run to take a 23-19 but then had to hold off the pesky Jayhawks on set point.

Texas (20-1, 13-1 Big 12 Conference) can wrap up the conference title outright at 7 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Baylor at Gregory Gym.