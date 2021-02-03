National Signing Day: Who are the players left to boost a mediocre Longhorns class?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — National Signing Day has lost a lot of its luster with the early signing period in December taking most of the top recruits off the market. The February date is mostly for adding the icing on top or the late bloomer prospect that had an outstanding senior season.

In Texas’ case, new Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to add a few pieces here and there to finish out his transition class. Sarkisian said the staff planned to be very selective with commitments with the short timetable they’ve had to to evaluate and recruit players to Texas. He’s only been on the job for 31 days.

More than likely, the Longhorns will add three or four players for this class. Two players are commits under the former staff and are expected to follow through with their pledge and sign. Dallas Kimball corner back Ishmael Ibraheem and Bryan Rudder receiver Keithron Lee will hold ceremonies Wednesday to celebrate their Texas signings.

There are three other players that are still being pursued by the Longhorns, but there are other suitors.

Texas is a finalist for Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara, Dallas Parrish Episcopal offensive tackle Austin Uke and Cy-Fair running back LJ Johnson. Johnson is reportedly choosing between Texas A&M and Texas.

Recruiting momentum was non-existent toward the end of Tom Herman’s tenure with the Longhorns. Texas’ 2021 class is ranked No. 17 in the 247 team recruiting rankings, which is Texas’ worst class since signing the No. 25 ranked class in 2017. That 2017 class was Herman’s transition class after taking over for Charlie Strong.

Sarkisian has also been active in the transfer market since arriving at Texas, adding two linebackers from Power Five programs.

Notre Dame outside linebacker Ovie Oghoufo and LSU outside linebacker Ray Thornton will be joining the Longhorns for 2021. Darion Dunn, a cornerback from McNeese State, announced his plans to transfer to Texas during the early signing period.

Longhorns 2021 recruiting class