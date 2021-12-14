National Signing Day: Texas football aims to close star-studded class

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian flashes the “Hook ‘Em Horns” sign as he leaves the field after Texas defeated Kansas State 22-17 in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — National Signing Day is here. High school athletes from across the country will be signing on the dotted line, picking college football destinations Wednesday.

The early national signing period has become the main signing day for the major college football programs. The Texas Longhorns are looking to close with a flurry in Steve Sarkisian’s first full year of recruiting for Texas. Despite a 5-7 record in 2021, Texas has received verbal commitments at key positions over the last week, making a massive statement.

Texas is ranked No. 6 in the 247 team recruiting rankings.

The Longhorns have their quarterback for the future as former Southlake Carroll passer Quinn Ewers announced Sunday he will transfer to Texas after spending last season at Ohio State.

Ewers, who was the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, reclassified to the 2021 class and graduated early so he could enroll with the Buckeyes before the season. Once committed to the Longhorns under Tom Herman, Ewers will be charged with leading Texas back to national success.

In desperate need of more physicality, Sarkisian went after and reeled in some key targets on the offensive line over the weekend. The No. 15 player in the country, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, chose Texas Saturday after recently decommitting from Oregon’s class. The Longhorns followed that up with pledges from Allen High School’s Neto Umeozulu and Duncanville’s Cameron Williams.

Central Texas high school players at LBJ, Bowie, Westlake, Manor and Lake Travis High School will be celebrating a major accomplishment with signing day ceremonies Wednesday. KXAN will be in attendance at those ceremonies.

Follow along for updates throughout Early Signing Day. This story will be updated Wednesday morning.

