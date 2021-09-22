Mitchell looking for tougher challenge after dominating at UMass

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Of the seven D1 transfers Chris Beard brought to Texas this offseason, Tre Mitchell might come from the most under-the-radar program.

But what the UMass transfer center lacks in brand-name recognition, he makes up for with stats. As a sophomore last year, Mitchell averaged nearly 19 points per game en route to first-team All-Conference honors in the A10.

“I obviously loved my time at Umass,” Mitchell said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world because I learned so many things while I was there.”

After dominating a mid-major league, though, it seemed as if Mitchell wanted a bigger challenge. After seeing the roster that Beard was building at Texas, he knew that was what he wanted.

“It wasn’t really always about being a star, for me,” Mitchell said. “Coming here and being surrounded by other guys that are called stars is just another opportunity, there’s just another level to practice every single day. You have to bring it every single day or you’re gonna get exposed. It’s been a pleasure for me, honestly.”

Along with the four returners from last year’s team, Mitchell joins a roster that includes transfers from Minnesota, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and Creighton.

Beard was another big factor in the big man choosing UT. Not so much because of what he’s accomplished as a coach, but because of his approach in recruiting him.

“I just kinda knew from my first phone call with coach Beard,” Mitchell said. “There was just a different energy to the phone call. He wasn’t necessarily so concerned about the basketball portion. He was concerned about me as a person. That just told me right away that he’s looking for the right people to build the right culture here.”

The Longhorns open the season on Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist.