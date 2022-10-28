AUSTIN (KXAN) — A misdemeanor charge against Texas Longhorns football player Agiye Hall was dismissed on Friday.

Hall, who is 19 and a sophomore wide receiver who transferred from the University of Alabama over the summer, was arrested by UT Police and was later charged with criminal mischief after an incident in August that led to his suspension from the team.

Logan Campbell with the Gergen, Hale and Campbell law firm said the charge was dismissed due to “prosecutorial discretion.”

“Since this allegation, Agiye has made positive changes upon which he continues to build. We are thankful for the swift resolution to the case,” Campbell said in a statement to KXAN.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hall damaged a parking boot placed on his car by UT Parking and Transportation with a tire iron on Aug. 11 at the intersection of 20th Street and San Jacinto.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said at the time Hall was suspended indefinitely from the team, but was later reinstated and has played in three games this season. His first game back from his suspension was the 41-20 win over UTSA on Sept. 20. He played against both Texas Tech and West Virginia, notching one catch for seven yards against the Red Raiders.

Since he has appeared in less than four games this season, he’s eligible to use a redshirt this year and not lose a year of eligibility, and Sarkisian said the plan is for him to take a redshirt year this year.

“It’s been a bit of a journey since he’s been here. He’s at some ups and downs,” Sarkisian said during a media availability session Oct. 20. “At this moment in time, if we can preserve his redshirt, I think that would be in the best interest of him and of us.”

He played in seven games during his true freshman season at Alabama. He caught two passes against Georgia in the National Championship game.