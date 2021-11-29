UT hoops to play its first basketball game at Gregory Gym since 1977

Students gather at the UT Tower before Texas’ basketball game against Sam Houston State, Nov. 29, 2021. (Andy Way/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas men’s basketball team is kicking it old school Monday night, hosting Sam Houston State in the first regular season game at Gregory Gym since 1977.

It’ll be a true party atmosphere with only current University of Texas students being admitted into the on-campus gym for the game. The intimate environment should provide Texas with a true home court advantage in a loud, 4,000-seat venue.

The party will actually begin three hours before the game.

Texas coach Chris Beard promised a “Party at the UT Tower” after students held up their end of the bargain, filling the student sections for the Longhorns’ season opener on Nov. 9.

There will be live music and “beverages…however you want to print that,” Beard says. Everyone will walk from the UT Tower to Gregory Gym 90 minutes before tipoff.

This night is the brainchild of Beard, who is hoping to make this an annual tradition, as he continues his efforts to build interest in the basketball program.

“We have one of the coolest venues in all of college basketball. I mean, Gregory Gym is an awesome place,” Beard said. “You know, it’s just a cool basketball atmosphere, it’s right in the middle of campus, great location to the dorms, and there’s just so many reasons to do it.”

Texas played at Gregory Gym from the 1930-31 season to the 1976-77 campaign — in that span Texas had a winning percentage of .705 at the venue.

“It’s special for a lot of people, everybody that played in Gregory remembers going to games in Gregory. It’s just a game that makes a lot of sense.”

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch the game on Longhorn Network.