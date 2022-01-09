Matharu leads Texas to win in last-minute game against UTRGV

Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) takes a 3-point shot over Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar

AUSTIN (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points in just 19 minutes, and No. 9 Texas defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 93-58. The game was a last-minute addition made Friday as both schools had league games postponed because of the coronavirus.

The Vaqueros were supposed to play at New Mexico State while the Longhorns were originally playing at No. 14 Baylor.

Lauren Ebo and Joanne Allen-Taylor were key in supporting scoring roles for the Longhorns with 13 points each.

Taylor Muff scored 17 for UTRGV, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers. Muff is a graduate student playing college basketball for the first time after four years of volleyball at Northern Colorado.

Texas returns to Big 12 play Wednesday, hosting Kansas at the Frank Erwin Center at 7 p.m. CT.