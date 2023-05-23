AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas left-hander Lucas Gordon is the best pitcher in the Big 12 Conference.

The conference announced its postseason honors on Tuesday and Lucas was named a first-team all-conference pitcher and the Big 12 pitcher of the year. In total, eight Longhorns were named to an all-conference team with five earning first-team honors.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Gordon’s 2.48 ERA was the best among starting pitchers and he finished 6-1 in 14 starts. He struck out 85 hitters in 83.1 innings and held opponents to a .210 batting average.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. was also named a first-team pitcher. He posted a 2.81 ERA with a 7-2 record with 84 strikeouts in 67.1 innings.

Garret Guillemette was named the first-team catcher and the outfield duo of Porter Brown and Dylan Campbell were also first-team selections. Campbell was also named the Big 12 player of the week as he continues to add to his program-record 33-game hitting streak.

Peyton Powell was named to the second team as an infielder after finishing fourth in the conference with a .369 batting average. Eric Kennedy, fourth in the conference with 16 home runs, was named an honorable mention outfielder, and Jared Thomas was named to the all-freshman team and honorable mention.

West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt, who is currently No. 2 in Division I with a .447 batting average, was named the Big 12 player of the year. Oklahoma State’s Nolan Schubart and Kansas’ Kodey Shojinaga were named the Big 12 co-freshmen of the year. West Virginia’s Randy Mazey was named the coach of the year and Oklahoma State’s Tyler Wulfert was the newcomer of the year.

No. 20 Texas (38-18, 15-9 Big 12 Conference) kicks off Big 12 tournament play at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round against Kansas at Globe Life Field in Arlington.