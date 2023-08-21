AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas Longhorns were named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced Monday.

Junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy and sophomore offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. were both named to the second team. It’s Worthy’s second time being selected as a preseason All-American and Banks’ first time.

It’s another preseason honor of many for Worthy this year. He has been named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Paul Horning Award, Biletnikoff Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Worthy was also the only unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big 12 team and was also named a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Banks was named a Freshman All-American last year by the Football Writers Association of America after starting all 13 games at left tackle for the Longhorns. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award, given to the nation’s top freshman player at any position, and this year was named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award. He was also a preseason All-Big 12 selection and named a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Two-time defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Georgia had the most selections on the first team with four. Ohio State landed three players on the first team.