AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team picked up its sixth consecutive win with a 96-53 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday at Moody Center.

Texas jumped out to a 28-9 lead after the first quarter and six Longhorns scored in double figures, led by sophomore point guard Rori Harmon. She recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists and shot 7-of-11 from the field. Khajida Faye scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds while Sonya Morris and DeYona Gaston each scored 12 points. Ndjakalenda Mwenentenda scored 11 points and Shaylee Gonzales had 10 points to round out the scorers in double figures for the Longhorns.

Amina Muhammad had 11 rebounds for the Longhorns, who as a team outrebounded the Lions 52-35.

Texas held the Lions to 21 made field goals and 36% from the field while the Longhorns made nearly 50% of their shots. In the third quarter, Texas was red-hot from the field, shooting 14-for-22 for 64%.

The Longhorns were also great at protecting possession with just six turnovers, something head coach Vic Schaefer has been talking about the entire season. Texas forced the Lions into 20 turnovers and scored 25 points off of them.

For Texas A&M-Commerce, Dyani Robinson led all scorers with 23 points.

Texas (9-4) kicks off Big 12 Conference play Saturday against Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Moody Center. Texas A&M-Commerce (2-10) hosts Incarnate Word in the Southland Conference opener at 2 p.m. Saturday.