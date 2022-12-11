AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team moved above .500 in emphatic fashion with a 107-54 win over Alabama State on Sunday at the Moody Center.

DeYona Gaston poured in 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead five players who scored in double figures for the Longhorns. Khadija Faye scored 19 points with nine rebounds and five steals while Shaylee Gonzales chipped in 15 points with four assists and four steals. Rori Harmon had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five assists in 30 minutes. Amina Muhammad scored 10 points with nine rebounds.

The Longhorns jumped out of the gate quickly and led 23-1 in the first quarter, eventually taking a 34-13 lead after the first buzzer. The Hornets and the Longhorns played an even second quarter 22-22, but out of the halftime break, Texas jumped on Alabama State again, outscoring them 22-9 in the third.

The Longhorns scored 60 points in the paint and 36 points off turnovers. Alabama State had 30 turnovers, but Texas didn’t play a clean game by any means with 17 turnovers.

Ayana Emmanuel led the Hornets with 21 points on 6-of-18 shooting. She went 8-for-10 from the foul line and had three steals. Samiya Steele was the other Hornet who scored in double figures with 11 points.

Texas (5-4) will play its third consecutive opponent from the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Dec. 14. The Longhorns will hit the road to take on Jackson State at 11 a.m. in Jackson, Mississippi.