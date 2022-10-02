AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns volleyball team stayed perfect Sunday after a sweep of Texas Tech in Lubbock.

The No. 1 Longhorns dropped the Red Raiders in front of a record crowd of over 6,000 behind a huge match from Madisen Skinner. She tied a career-high with 19 kills and hit .529 on 34 attempts. She had 10 kills in the third set to seal the match and seven in the first set.

Texas took care of the Red Raiders with relative ease in the first set, had a small hill to climb in the second and had to rally to send the third set past 25 points. Set scores were 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.

The Longhorns hit .371 as a team and Logan Eggleston contributed 17 kills with six digs and a .368 hitting percentage.

Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres continued her terrific play with 40 assists, adding three blocks, three digs and a pair of kills. Asjia O’Neal had a team-high five blocks and Zoe Fleck was tremendous defensively with 20 digs.

The Longhorns (11-0, 3-0 Big 12) host TCU on Wednesday at Gregory Gym.