AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and West Virginia are both looking for their first Big 12 Conference victory Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns are coming off a heartbreaking 37-34 loss in overtime to Texas Tech last week in Lubbock, a game in which the Longhorns led 31-17 midway through the third quarter. West Virginia play a nonconference game last week and topped Virginia Tech 33-10. The Mountaineers played their first conference game in the second week of the season, losing to Kansas in overtime 55-42.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

This is the 12th game between the two schools and 11th Big 12 Conference game since the Mountaineers joined the conference in 2012. When the teams met for their first Big 12 game, it had been 56 years since they played each other. It was 1956 when the schools first played each other, and the Mountaineers won 7-6 in Austin. West Virginia leads the all-time series 5-6, and it’s the only Big 12 school the Longhorns have a losing record against all time.

West Virginia is led by transfer quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels is well-traveled, having played at both Southern California and Georgia before making it to Morgantown. He’s thrown for 956 yards this season with seven touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Texas now has four quarterbacks listed on its depth chart, but the likely start for today’s game is once again Hudson Card. Quinn Ewers, who has been out with a collarbone injury since the first quarter of the Alabama game, is still listed as the starter but Card will likely be the guy. Maalik Murphy is the fourth quarterback on the depth chart for today’s game, joining Ewers, Card and Charles Wright.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1, Fox Sports’ cable sports channel.

Live updates

10:40 1Q: Card throws for 11 yards on the 1st play of the drive, but ends up losing 11 yards on a sack two plays later and the Horns punt from their own end zone. WVU takes over on the Texas 48.

12:32 1Q: West Virginia gets a first down on their opening drive, but it stalls and they have to punt. Texas takes over on its own 17-yard line to begin its first drive of the ballgame.

15:00 1Q: West Virginia wins the coin toss and they elect to receive the opening kickoff. Here we go!