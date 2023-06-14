AUSTIN (KXAN) — A once-bitter rivalry on the gridiron will be rekindled when the Texas Longhorns bolt for the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

On Wednesday, SEC leadership announced the 2024 football opponents and venues for the Longhorns’ first season, and they’ll play Texas A&M for the first time since 2011. The game will be at Kyle Field in College Station.

The Aggies left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC in 2012, and now the longtime adversaries are back together. Texas kicker Justin Tucker cemented himself in the storied rivalry’s history with a game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the Longhorns to a 27-25 win on Thanksgiving in College Station before the Aggies moved to the SEC.

Each of the 14 teams already in the SEC will play either the Longhorns or Sooners in 2024. Two-time reigning national champion Georgia will come to town and the Longhorns will go to Fayetteville to face their old Southwest Conference nemesis Arkansas.

A full schedule with specific dates for games will be released later.

2024 Texas Longhorns opponents in SEC play

at Texas A&M

vs. Oklahoma, Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl

vs. Florida

vs. Georgia

vs. Kentucky

vs. Mississippi State

at Arkansas

at Vanderbilt

Texas and Oklahoma will continue its Red River Showdown rivalry series in the SEC as leaders wanted to keep “historical rivalries” alive with the revamped divisionless 8-game conference schedule for 2024. There’s potential the SEC schedule gets expanded to nine games after 2024, SEC leaders said at their summer meetings in May.

Texas and Oklahoma were originally going to join the SEC for the 2025 season, but all parties involved decided to move the timeline up a year to 2024. The teams will play a final year in an expanded Big 12 Conference with newcomers BYU, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati.