No. 1 Texas swept Georgia on Friday to move on to the regional semifinals in the NCAA volleyball tournament. (Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Top-ranked Texas once again proved why they’re the team to beat in the NCAA volleyball tournament Friday at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns swept Georgia 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,812 behind a relentless attack and stifling defense.

Texas ended the match with a .366 hitting percentage and 37 total kills to seven errors. Georgia struggled to a .079 hitting percentage with 28 kills and 21 errors with the Longhorns picking up eight blocks.

Madisen Skinner and Logan Eggleston had nine kills each while Molly Phillips and Kayla Caffey each notched six kills. Eggleston also had five service aces.

Asjia O’Neal had four blocks while Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres picked up 28 assists. Senior libero Zoe Fleck had 15 digs.

Texas moves on to the regional semifinals to face No. 4 Marquette on Dec. 8 at Gregory Gym. The remainder of the regional field, along with match times and broadcast information, will be announced after Saturday’s play.