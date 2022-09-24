AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns have had Texas Tech’s number lately, winning the last four games and 11 of the last 13 between them, but head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t taking anything for granted Saturday in Lubbock.

It’s the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams and the first road game of the season for the Longhorns, so the 60,000-plus fans in Jones AT&T Stadium are bound to be a bit rowdy and hostile, to say the least.

“I’m looking forward to an awesome environment,” Sarkisian said. “There’s a lot of places you go and the opposing fans aren’t very happy that we show up. Nobody likes us. We’re the University of Texas. We embrace the hate and we’ll be ready to rock and roll at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.”

For Texas Tech, they’re coming off a tough loss to No. 16 North Carolina State last week 27-14 in Raleigh. Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith was picked off twice and finished with 214 yards on 21 of 36 passing. Tech rushed for just 54 yards as a team on 26 attempts.

For the Longhorns, they had a big second half to fend off UTSA 41-20 last week in the friendly confines of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Junior running back Bijan Robinson had a monster game with 183 rushing yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, and if the Longhorns want to come out a winner Saturday, Robinson needs to play well.

Hudson Card, still battling an ankle injury he suffered in the Alabama loss, turned in a solid performance with 151 yards on 15 of 23 passing and a touchdown. Even on the bad wheel, the biggest play he made was a 32-yard scramble on 2nd-and-20 play for a first down in the fourth quarter, and it set up a Robinson 41-yard touchdown run two plays later.

Sarkisian said four quarterbacks, including Quinn Ewers, will make the trip and will suit up. Card, Charles Wright and Maalik Murphy will also be available.

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is out for the first half of the game due to a targeting penalty he was called for in the second half of the UTSA game. Texas appealed the call with the NCAA officiating coordinators, but the call was upheld. When a targeting foul is assessed in the second half of a game, part of the penalty is for the player to miss the first half of the next game. The NCAA approved a rule before the season began that allowed teams to appeal those second-half fouls.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.