AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas smacked six extra-base hits including three home runs to top UT Arlington 10-5 in nonconference baseball action Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Peyton Powell, Jared Thomas and Porter Brown all hit homers for the Longhorns and Dylan Campbell extended his school-record hitting streak to 27 games.

Powell put the Longhorns on the board in the first inning with a solo blast on a full count over the right-field wall to give Texas n early 1-0 lead. By the time Thomas launched a 2-run homer in the fifth, Texas pulled in front 8-2 after a 4-run inning. Brown provided another 2-run round-tripper with an opposite-field shot over the left-field wall in the eighth inning. Brown finished the game 3-for-4 with a double in addition to the home run.

Campbell added to his hitting streak with a 2-run single in the second inning. Garret Guillemette went 2-for-4 with two doubles, Eric Kennedy finished 2-for-4 and Powell had a pair of hits for Texas.

Charlie Hurley pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts to earn the win. David Shaw, Heston Tole and Kobe Minchey all pitched in relief for the Longhorns.

Texas (33-17) continues its homestand with a nonconference 3-game series against San Jose State beginning Friday.