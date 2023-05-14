AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a rough first game against San Jose State, the Texas Longhorns baseball bounced back to score 42 runs and win the nonconference series that concluded Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The threat of heavy rain caused the schools to play a doubleheader Friday and finish the series Saturday, and while the opening game Friday didn’t go Texas’ way, they sure made up for it in the nightcap and the series finale. Texas lost 6-4 in Game 1, but then throttled the Spartans 24-3 Friday night and won the series with an 18-6 victory.

Outfielder Dylan Campbell improved his school-record hitting streak to 30 games, raising his batting average to .330 on the season. On Saturday, he added to his hitting streak in a big way with a 2-run home run in the first inning to get things on the right track.

Tanner Witt pitched three innings in his longest outing of the season since coming back from Tommy John surgery last year. He threw 40 pitches over three innings with two strikeouts and a walk and he allowed three earned runs on two hits. All three runs came on a Nik Trapani 3-run home run in the second inning. Travis Sthele pitched the last four innings to earn credit for a save. He allowed a pair of earned runs and scattered four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Texas had 14 hits in the series-clinching game. Eric Kennedy hit his team-leading 15th home run in the third inning, a 2-run shot to left-center field. Garret Guillemette drove in four runs with a pair of doubles.

In Friday’s nightcap, Texas hammered 22 hits including two homers by Kennedy. Tanner Carlson, Cam Constantine and Peyton Powell also hit homers for the Longhorns. Texas scored 10 runs in the sixth inning, capped by Kennedy’s second dinger of the game, a 3-run shot to right-center field. Despite the large margin of victory for Texas, the teams played all nine innings.

Kennedy ended the game 4-for-5 with eight RBIs and four runs scored. Campbell was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Carlson hit a grand slam in the eighth to make the score 23-3.

Texas (35-18) is tied for third in the Big 12 Conference with a 12-9 and hosts West Virginia in the final series of the regular season beginning Thursday. The Mountaineers are in first place with a 15-6 record so the Longhorns have to sweep the league’s top team in order to have a chance at the regular season title. Oklahoma State is in second place at 13-8 and takes on rival Oklahoma to end the conference schedule.

The Big 12 tournament is set to begin May 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.